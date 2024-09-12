Two Detroit City FC Players Selected for 2024 Minifootball World Cup
September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
DETROIT - Two standouts from Detroit City FC's inaugural arena soccer season, Shannon McCarthy and Kayla Addison, have been selected by the United States for the 2024 Minifootball World Cup, set to be played in Croatia this October. The United States will be looking to become repeat champions of the tournament.
McCarthy has been named to the First Team for the tournament whilst Kayla Addison has been selected as an alternate. Both players earned their spots on the roster after impressing at an indoor combine a few months ago.
Addison and McCarthy were instrumental in the success of the clubs inaugural Premier Arena Soccer League season, with Addison making 6 starts and McCarthy making four. Addison led the team in scoring with 20 goals over the ten regular season matches, while McCarthy led the team in assists, notching 13.
The team finished with a regular season record of 8-2 and made a run in the PASL Nationals, eventually falling to Snohomish Sky FC in the national semifinal, both Addison and McCarthy contributed greatly in the playoffs.
The 2024 Minifootball World Cup will take place between October 7 and October 10. For more about the Minifootball World Cup: https://www.wmfworldcup.com/
