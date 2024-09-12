FC Tulsa Announces Sugar Skull-Inspired T-Shirt Giveaway for Vamos Tulsa Night

September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - Get ready for an unforgettable night of fútbol and fun! The first 1,000 fans at FC Tulsa's Saturday showdown on September 14 against Louisville City FC will score an exclusive sugar skull-inspired t-shirt as part of Vamos Tulsa Night, presented by Arvest.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for the contest's 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

This limited-edition black shirt pops with a vibrant pink sugar skull design, complete with a soccer goal and the bold words "Vamos Tulsa," blending artistic flair with the intricate style of traditional sugar skull art.

Fans can secure their limited-edition t-shirt today with a $20 ticket bundle, which includes both the t-shirt and an endline ticket, or you can secure your shirt ahead of the match for $15.

FC Tulsa comes into the match holding the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 7-9-10 record (31 points) and a strong home form, unbeaten in seven of its past eight matches at ONEOK Field. The team is wrapping up a busy nine-day, three-match stretch following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Las Vegas Lights FC.

On the other side, Louisville City FC leads the table, carrying a 19-5-2 (59 points) record into ONEOK Field while becoming the first team to clinch a playoff seed with its 1-0 win over Loudoun United FC in Week 27. The squad defeated Cancún F.C. of Liga de Expansión MX, 4-2, in a club friendly in Louisville on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.