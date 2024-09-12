Watch Party: Phoenix Rising FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Join us at Walter Station Brewery for the official Phoenix Rising Watch Party and experience the excitement firsthand.

Phoenix Rising travels to face Sacramento Republic FC, Saturday, September 14th. That match will be aired on Arizona Family's Channel 44 at 7:00 p.m.

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to WIN FOUR (4) PREMIUM TERRACE TICKETS to the upcoming Phoenix Rising vs. San Antonio match on September 21st.

We will be raffling off a team signed Rising Flag and many more!

