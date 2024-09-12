Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Launch Second Community Investment Round

September 12, 2024

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC proudly announce the opening of the second Community Investment Round today, following the groundbreaking success of their 2023 round, which raised over $3 million from more than 5,400 new investors, setting a record for equity crowdfunding in U.S. sports. Due to overwhelming demand and continued interest, fans near and far now have a new opportunity to become part-owners of the nation's first purpose-driven pro sports club. Investors will join a roster of notable Oakland figures like Billie Joe Armstrong, Jason Kidd, Marshawn Lynch, and G-Eazy.

"When all of Oakland comes together, magical things happen," said Edreece Arghandiwal, Oakland Roots and Soul CMO. "The support we received last year was incredible, raising over $3 million, and we've been consistently asked when this opportunity would return. As we prepare to move to the Coliseum in 2025, we're thrilled to give the community another chance to invest in the future of the club."

The recent announcement of Oakland Roots returning to play at the historic Oakland Coliseum for the 2025 USL Championship season has reignited the city's pride and enthusiasm. With a purpose-driven mission, iconic design, and game day experiences rooted in Oakland culture, the club continues to foster a new generation of diverse, passionate fans who see Roots and Soul as the future of Oakland sports. Funds raised from this round will go toward the 2025 season preparations, including player and staff salaries, operations, and converting the Coliseum for soccer.

Anyone aged 18 and up is encouraged to explore the opportunities, benefits, and risks associated with Community Investment Rounds. For more information, visit www.wefunder.com/oakland or contact invest@rootssc.com.

