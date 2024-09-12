El Paso Locomotive FC Make First Ever Trip to Indy Eleven

September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC will look to build on its recent performances and search for three points on the road against Indy Eleven this Saturday, September 14, with the match set to kickoff at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT INDY ELEVEN - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2024 @ 5 P.M. MT - MICHAEL A CARROLL STADIUM

Watch: ESPN+

Watch Party: The Palomino Tavern (205 Cincinnati Ave)

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Set for their third-ever league meeting, this will be the first match played at Indy's Michael A. Carroll Stadium. The series is evenly split at 1-1-0 and the Locos will look to avenge last season's 3-2 defeat at home with a win on Indy's home turf.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

One of Wilmer Cabrera's priorities when taking over the job midseason was to strengthen the backline and reduce opponent scoring. Over the course of last month with the help of new defensive additions Wahab Ackwei, Ricky Ruiz and Robert Coronado, the Locos have seen steady progression in their defensive play, recording their third consecutive clean sheet against Detroit City FC.

In fact, in El Paso's last six matches (Aug. 3-Sept. 7), the Locos backline have only permitted four goals - or 0.44 goals against average - which is significant in comparison to the 12 goals allowed - or 1.33 goals against average - in the six matches prior (June 15-July 27).

With the defense a bit more solidified, the Locos offense can afford to be a little more creative up top and they will need to work on being more clinical in front of goal against an Indy Eleven side who currently have the 5th-worst goals conceded (40) record in the USL Championship.

"We have to take our chances," defender Wahab Ackwei said in a post-training interview. "You can play a very good possession game but when you don't win, we're going to stay where we are. So we need to start putting the ball into the back of the net, come together and work as team to get the three points."

INDY ELEVEN

Indy have hit a bit of rough form in recent weeks, winning only once in their last 11 league matches. With the offense that they have (which includes the likes of Jack Blake, Augi Williams and Aedan Stanley), no doubt it has been a frustrating few weeks for Indy as the pressure builds for them to try and cling on to a home playoff spot.

Like El Paso, they closed out last week's action with a 0-0 draw, battling it out with Hartford Athletic on the road. Upon their return home, they will be looking for three points to get their season back on track.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.