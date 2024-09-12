Preview: Hounds at Tampa Bay Rowdies

September 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







Al Lang Stadium was the site where the Hounds clinched the 2023 Players' Shield, and this year, they return to St. Petersburg, Fla., facing a match that could help decide whether they reach this year's postseason.

The Hounds connect with the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the second time this season holding on to the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference and needing points to hold off clubs with games in hand. But for the Rowdies, who are in third place but only eight points clear of the Hounds, the match is critical in their hunt to shake a recent skid and hold on to a top-four position.

Coming into the match on a 10-game unbeaten run (5-0-5) that put them back into playoff contention, the Hounds have a chance to equal the longest undefeated streak in the USL Championship this season with a result in Florida. The Rowdies have been moving in the opposite direction, dropping four of their past five and winning just once in the past seven matches after a 2-0 defeat Wednesday night at Birmingham that has them coming home to play on short rest.

The Hounds will be at full strength for the match and can roll out the full roster with an off weekend next week. Pat Hogan is available after serving a one-match suspension against Rhode Island, and Junior Etou returned to training Thursday after making his international debut for the Republic of Congo in African Cup of Nations qualifying. That gives coach Bob Lilley plenty of decisions to make with two additional bodies in the defensive group that shut out Rhode Island, as well as up front, where Bertin Jacquesson seems poised for a second start after finding the net on his team debut.

Tampa Bay has a couple of long-term absences, most notably veteran center back Forrest Lasso, but they will largely be running with the same squad, led by the two-headed attack of Manuel Arteaga (14 goals) and Cal Jennings (13 goals). The teams played to a 0-0 draw back on April 6, thought the Hounds will bring some confidence from the play of that match, where they outshot the Rowdies, 16-6, but needed to be more clinical in the Tampa Bay box.

The 7:30 p.m. kickoff will be shown live on KDKA+ and streamed via ESPN+, and KDKA+ will re-air the match Sunday at 1 p.m.

Match info

Riverhounds (8-9-11) vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (12-8-7)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Odds: Hounds +230 / Draw +230 / Tampa Bay +105 (FanDuel)

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #TBRvPIT and #HOUNDTAHN

