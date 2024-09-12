Memphis 901 FC Launches 2024 Community Kit as Part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC and CHARLY today launched the 2024 Community Kit in partnership with Cancer Kickers Soccer Club as a part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The 2024 Community Kit is a fully customized alternate jersey inspired by the mission of the club's front jersey sponsor Cancer Kickers Soccer Club, a Memphis-based international non-profit. They are dedicated to providing comfort, community, and connection to children battling cancer and their families.

A portion of all jersey sales benefits the children of Cancer Kickers Soccer Club. As a part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, fans can pledge a donation to Cancer Kickers Soccer Club for every goal 901 FC scores during the month of September.

"The Community Kit is not just another jersey. It stands for everything Cancer Kickers represents," said Cancer Kickers Founder Chris Clothier. "Our teammates can feel the community and family that is behind them when they join our team. 901 FC and soccer fans alike can join that team as we work to bring comfort worldwide to families battling Pediatric Cancer."

The white jersey features gold accents that highlight the official color of pediatric cancer awareness, with a large ribbon presented in lines to accompany the dynamic graphic texture at the base.

The 901 FC Community Kit will debut on Saturday, September 14, 2024, as the club celebrates Cancer Kickers Night at AutoZone Park. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive free gold Cancer Kickers shoelaces at the gate. Cancer Kickers kids will serve as the Honorary captains and perform the Guitar Smash before the match.

Fans can purchase the 2024 Community Kit now at shop.memphis901fc.com for delivery or in-store pickup at the team store in AutoZone Park.

