Twins Can't Complete Sweep with 4-1 Loss to Pirates
August 4, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton Twins News Release
Elizabethton, TN - While the Elizabethton Twins scored first, a single run in the second that was the extent of their offense as the Bristol Pirates countered with four unanswered runs over the remainder of the game to claim Sunday's contest 4-1.
The win for Bristol was the Pirates' fifth this season, giving them the season series win 4-1 and preventing the Twins from a weekend sweep.
DaShawn Keirsey drew a bases loaded walk in the second inning to score Trevor Jensen and that was the extent of the E-Twin offense. Elizabethton connected for seven hits, including two from Max Smith and three total doubles, but stranded eight runners on, not scoring after the second.
Tyler Benninghoff pitched through six efficient innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with just 65 pitches, but without the backing of offense, suffered his fourth loss of the year.
Ryan Shreve allowed one run on a hit in the seventh and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, before Steven Cruz took over and pitched a scoreless ninth inning, though the E-Twins went quietly to end the game, as the last seven in a row were set down by Bristol's Alex Roth.
Elizabethton begins a four-game road stretch Monday, with three in Kingsport against the Mets before playing one in Johnson City against the Cardinals.
For tickets and more information, visit elizabethtontwins.com.
