Mets Fall Short in Sweep Bid

August 4, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Mets News Release





Kingsport, TN - The Burlington Royals were able to avoid the sweep by defeating the Kingsport Mets 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Hunter Wright Stadium.

A trio of Royals hurlers picked up three effective innings apiece, with Drew Parrish picking up the win and Jonah Dipoto picking up his first professional save.

The Mets were able to pick up an early advantage thanks to a two-run third inning, with the big blow coming off the bat of Andres Regnault.

Regnault was able to lash a two-out, two-run double to the wall in left to plate Brett Baty and Jaylen Palmer to give Kingsport a 2-1 lead.

Burlington would bounce back off the Kingsport bullpen, scoring a run in the sixth to on a sacrifice fly before taking the lead in the seventh on a two-run single by Maikel Garcia.

Garcia finished with three RBIs in the win for Burlington.

Kingsport's main bright spot came in the form of Francisco Alvarez, who extended his hitting streak to 15 with a 2-4 day.

The home stand continues for Kingsport with a crucial three-game set against the Elizabethton Twins. Tomorrow night is Family Night at Hunter Wright, presented by Goodwill, with first pitch set for 6:30.

