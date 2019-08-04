Cardinals Open Three-Game Home Series vs. Burlington Monday

August 4, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Cardinals News Release





JOHNSON CITY - The Cardinals could not withstand a late surge by the Bluefield Blue Jays Sunday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Cards led 7-6 in the ninth before dropping the finale 10-7. Johnson City remains at home to open a fresh three-game series vs. the Burlington Royals beginning Monday.

Hector Soto got the start for the Cards and took a no-decision vs. Bluefield (22-22). He allowed a two-out, three-run homer to Davis Schneider in the third but no other runs in five innings. He struck out six in his first Johnson City start of the season.

The Cards built him a 6-0 lead with five hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch as part of a six-run third. Blue Jays starter Roither Hernandez exited in the frame and was credited with all six runs (six earned). For the second time this season, Johnson City batted all nine without recording an out. The six runs were the second-highest output in a single inning for the Cardinals this season.

Schneider cut the Cardinal lead to 6-3 in the fourth and trimmed it to 6-4 with a single in the seventh. Wilberto Rivera allowed the Schneider RBI single in the seventh and then two more runs in the eighth to allow the Jays back within one.

Enrique Perez (2-2) entered in the ninth looking for the save and allowed four hits. The Cardinal defense also committed two errors as the Jays rallied for four runs to take a 10-7 lead they would not relinquish. Austin Havekost (1-0) earned his first Bluefield win with a scoreless eighth and ninth. Perez suffered the loss.

Victor Garcia finished with two hits and two RBIs. Liam Sabino also recorded a pair of hits, a run and an RBI. Carlos Soler piled up two hits, a walk and a run. Kyle Skeels reached twice in the game and has now reached base safely in each of his last 11 appearances. The contest marked the first time that the Cardinals have lost when leading after eight innings at home this season.

The Cardinals (25-19) will look to get the seven-game homestand back on track with a win vs. the Royals (25-20) Monday. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. RHP Luis Ortiz (0-1, 7.00 ERA) is expected to start for Johnson City vs. RHP Delvin Capellan for Burlington (2-1, 6.68 ERA).

It will be a Dollar Monday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark presented by Peggy Ann Bakery. Fans are invited to enjoy $1 hot dogs, chips, candy, donuts, popcorn, Dr. Enuf, Pepsi products, and select beer. Information on the entire Cardinal promotional schedule can be found at jccardinals.com.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.