Yankees Use Shutout to Sweep Greeneville Series

Greeneville, TN - The Yankees completed their three game sweep of the Greeneville Reds on Sunday evening with a 3-0 win. The sweep gave Pulaski their second consecutive series sweep and Pulaski is now the first team in the Appalachian League to reach 30 wins on the year. The Yankees have now swept four series this year of at least three games, which matches their total from the last two seasons combined.

Ryan Anderson got the start on the mound for the Yankees in his first start since being moved out of the rotation for Nelvin Correa, who is now in Staten Island. Anderson made the most of his return to the starting role and allowed two hits in four innings pitched while striking out five batters. When he left the game, it was still a 0-0 tie and when Sean Boyle entered the game in relief of Anderson the Yankees had a 3-0 lead.

That's because Chad Bell led off the top of the fourth inning with a single through the right side of the infield. Saul Torres then gave the Yankees the lead as he hit the first pitch he saw of the at-bat over the wall in left field to put Pulaski ahead 2-0. It was Torres's seventh home run of the season and now places him in a three-way tie for the team lead in dingers with Bell and Ryder Green. After the home run, Gustavo Campero hit a single and stole second base and was brought home by Madison Santos who also hit a single and the Yanks had the 3-0 lead.

Boyle also gave the Yankees three innings and gave up three hits while also striking out five. Of the four base runners that Boyle allowed on, none of them made it past second base. In fact, only two of the 10 base runners that the Reds got on base made it to third base.

From the fourth inning on the Yankees only managed three hits and like Greeneville failed to get them into scoring position as only Torres made it to third base after leading off the eighth inning with a double. Nelson L. Alvarez pitched the seventh and eighth inning and combined with Hayden Wesneski to hold the Reds hitless over the final three innings to give the Yankees the win.

The Yankees will now head back to Pulaski before starting a three game series against the Princeton Rays tomorrow night.

