Calfee Park to Host Free Halloween Bash on October 23 and 24
October 15, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release
PULASKI, Va. - Calfee Park will host two nights of Halloween fun on Friday October 23 and Saturday October 24 with a free Halloween Bash presented by Shelor Motor Mile Growing the Future, Tru Harvest Farms, and Calfee Park Baseball. Both events are open to the public and free.
Gates open at 4:30pm each night for trick or treating with local businesses, games, costume contests, and pumpkin painting. Friday night's activities will conclude with a 6:30pm screening of the Wizard of Oz on the videoboard, and Saturday evening will feature a showing of Hocus Pocus. Free popcorn will be provided during each movie.
The first 250 kids each night will receive a free pumpkin presented by Shelor Motor Mile. The event will cap at 1,000 people each night, and attendees will be asked to comply with social distancing requirements. Calf-E's Kitchen will be open with full concessions for purchase each night.
If you have any questions about the Calfee Park Halloween Bash or are a local business looking to set up a booth for trick or treating, please contact Melissa Epperly at (540) 250-1732 or [email protected]
• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...
Appalachian League Stories from October 15, 2020
- Calfee Park to Host Free Halloween Bash on October 23 and 24 - Pulaski Yankees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pulaski Yankees Stories
- Calfee Park to Host Free Halloween Bash on October 23 and 24
- Calfee Park to Host Free Halloween Bash on October 23 and 24
- Second Annual Pulaski Yankees 5K to Take Place August 29
- Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park Voted Best Rookie-Level Ballpark in America for Second Straight Year
- Pulaski Yankees 2020 Season Shelved Due to COVID-19