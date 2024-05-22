Calfee Park announces 2024 promotional nights calendar

In anticipation of the launch of individual game-night ticket sales Friday, Calfee Park Baseball, Inc. and the Pulaski River Turtles have released its 2024 promotional nights calendar.

The expansive list of promotional nights includes traditional favorites such as Agriculture Night, the return of the popular Saddle-Up Sunday cowboy-themed night and new events such as "A Game for Hope."

A preview of the exciting slate of promotional events are highlighted below:

Monday, June 3: "A Game for Hope"

The Pulaski River Turtles will be play the Carolina Disco Turkeys in a seven-inning, exhibition baseball game for charity entitled "A Game for Hope" presented by New River Valley Community Services. $2 general admission tickets will be sold with 100% of the proceeds donated to charity. In addition, the River Turtles will wear a special themed disco jersey for the occasion, and all game-worn jerseys will be auctioned for charity.

Sunday, June 9: Saddle-Up Sunday presented by 94.9 Star Country

Yee-haw! Saddle-Up Sunday returns June 9 presented by 94.9 Star Country. Come early for free cowboy hat giveaways (while supplies last) and take a ride on our buckin' mechanical bull! Rides are free of charge.

Thursday, June 20: Slider Bobblehead giveaway presented by Collision Plus

Calfee Park's most anticipated giveaway of the season is slated for Thursday, June 20. The first 300 fans to enter the park will receive a FREE Slider mascot bobblehead, courtesy of Collision Plus!

Saturday, June 29: Circus Night presented by Pennzoil & K92

Last season's top promotional night is back! Circus Night presented by Pennzoil and K92 returns, featuring award-winning entertainment act Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act (http://www.amazingtyler.com/) for a night of dazzling stunts during the game. Chuckles the Clown will also be present to create balloon masterpieces for fans of all ages.

Monday, July 1: USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Summer Series Game

Appalachian League East Division standouts will play an exhibition game against USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team at Calfee Park on Monday night, July 1 at 7 p.m. This game promises to be a showcase of college baseball's top talent nationwide. Read the release here.

Saturday, July 6: Star Wars Night

Mingle with characters from the legendary movie franchise! Several Star Wars characters will be on-site throughout the game to interact with fans and take photos. Character lineup TBA.

Saturday, July 13: Agriculture Night presented by Farm Credit

A Calfee Park tradition. Agriculture Night presented by Farm Credit is returning this season, featuring the popular Ag Night jersey auction! Don't miss the fashionable threads the River Turtles will sport July 13! A petting zoo will also be on-site for fans of all ages courtesy of 4-H and the Virginia Cooperative Extension Pulaski Office.

Friday, July 19: Christmas in July presented by Shively Electric

Help us give back to our community and we'll pay it forward! Bring a packaged toy and receive two dollars off a General Admission ticket purchased at the gate on the day of the game! Santa will be present to gather wish lists from the youngest among us! All toys will be donated to the Pulaski County Christmas Store. PLUS....Fireworks following the game!

In addition to special promotional nights, Calfee Park will host the following weekly promotions in 2024:

Sunday Games: "Sunday Savings" concession specials presented by Pulaski First United Methodist Church.

Wednesday Games: "Waggin' Wednesday"...bring your dog to the park!

Thursday Games: "Thirsty Thursday" drink specials.

Friday Games: "Fireworks Fridays"...a Fireworks display following the game!

Game Night Ticket Pricing Structure

GA: $5

Upper-Level Reserved: $11

Reserved Seating: $12

Club: $15

Party Zone/Deck: $12

Seniors 65+ get $1 general admission tickets at the gate

For more information on promotional nights, email [email protected] or call 540-980-1070.

