Bluefield Ridge Runners name Drew Dosch as 2024 manager

May 22, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Bluefield Ridge Runners News Release







BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - The Bluefield Ridge Runners have announced that former Baltimore Orioles Minor League third baseman Drew Dosch will manage the team in 2024.

"The Bluefield Ridge Runners are thrilled to have Drew leading our team this season," Bluefield general manager Rocky Malamisura said. "The wealth of experience Drew brings to our organization from his collegiate, professional and coaching experiences will be invaluable to the league and its players."

Selected by the Orioles in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft, Dosch produced a .278 average with 32 home runs and 119 doubles in 596 career games spanning five Minor League seasons. Dosch earned a Mid-Season All-Star selection during his first full Minor League season with Low-A Delmarva in 2014, when he also set the franchise's single-season hits record (157). He also garnered All-Star honors with High-A Frederick ('15) and Triple-A Norfolk ('18) and was twice named an Orioles MiLB.com Organizational All-Star ('14, '16).

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to manage in Bluefield this summer," Dosch said. "The impact that collegiate summer ball had on the trajectory of my baseball career was astronomical, and I am excited for the chance to work with the next generation of stars as they hone their skills in the Appy League."

A graduate of Youngstown State University (Youngstown, Ohio), Dosch distinguished himself academically and athletically, becoming a two-time Second-Team Academic All-American and a two-time First-Team All-Horizon League selection. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Youngstown State inducted Dosch into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2024.

Dosch served as the head coach at Canal Winchester (Ohio) High from 2021-23, leading the team to a record of 50-29. He was recognized as the Ohio Captial Conference Coach of the Year in '22 after guiding Canal to a conference championship.

Dosch resides in Canal Winchester, Ohio, with his wife, Carly, and daughter, Quinn.

The Ridge Runners open the 2024 Appalachian League season at home on June 4 against the Burlington Sock Puppets.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.