Re: Lehigh Valley at Columbus, PPD.

Tonight's contest between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, May 30 with first pitch at 5:05pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one (but not before 7:05).

