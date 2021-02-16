Bluefield Baseball Club Announces New Name, Logo

February 16, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bluefield Ridge Runners News Release









Bluefield Ridge Runners logo

(Bluefield Ridge Runners) Bluefield Ridge Runners logo(Bluefield Ridge Runners)

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. - Today the Bluefield Baseball Club of Bluefield, West Virginia, announced the new name and rolled out the new logo for this summer's collegiate wood bat league team of the New Appalachian League. The league is comprised of ten teams sponsored by USA Baseball and powered by MLB. The players in the league will be the top 320 college, non-draft eligible college freshmen and sophomores.

A 97 year history of baseball in Bluefield continues with the rebranding effort. Over 125 names were submitted by fans and sponsors to rename the team for the future. After an exhaustive effort of due diligence, the list was pared down to five contenders. The final decision was made after all legal hurdles had been cleared and artwork for the logo was approved.

The new name of the team is reflective of the rich railroad history of the Bluefield area. Bowen Field at Peters Park straddles the state line of Virginia and West Virginia as did the original namesake of the team. The original Ridge Runner in 1964 circumnavigated a one mile loop atop East River Mountain, half in Virginia and half in West Virginia. The little train now resides just outside the right field wall of Bowen Field. On warm summer days you can see and hear the sounds of the excited passengers as the train makes it's loop throughout Lottio Park.

Let's welcome the newest name to the Appalachian League: the Bluefield Ridge Runners!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from February 16, 2021

Bluefield Baseball Club Announces New Name, Logo - Bluefield Ridge Runners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.