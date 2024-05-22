Tri-State Coal Cats unveil inaugural season roster

May 22, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Tri-State Coal Cats News Release







HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- The Tri-State Coal Cats announced the opening day roster for their inaugural season.

The roster includes three Marshall players - pitchers Bryce Blevins and Peyton Jackson, and infielder Jack Smith.

The roster also includes two West Virginia Mountaineers (pitcher Drew Callaway and infielder Spencer Barnett) as well as a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes - catcher Isaac Cadena and outfielder CJ Richard.

"What an exciting time for our community," Coal Cats president Mike Kirtner said. "The team is comprised of players from coast to coast, literally California to Maine. Baseball fans will be excited to see future Major Leaguers each night at Jack Cook Field.

"Opening night is less than one month away," he added. "Tickets are still available, but they're going quick. Having baseball back in our area is truly special."

Infielders for the Coal Cats include Trent Adelman (Virginia Commonwealth), Spencer Barnett (West Virginia), Chace Chaplin (Yale), Matt Ilgenfritz (Gardner-Webb), Trey Lawrence (Palmetto HS/Missouri), Jack Smith (Marshall) and Isaac Turner (UNC Asheville). Lawrence will be a two-way player for the Coal Cats.

In the outfield, Tri-State will have Gavin Johnson (Gardner-Webb), Ryan Limerick (California-Berkeley), CJ Richard (Ohio State) and Michael Rodriguez (Bethune-Cookman).

Pitching for the Coal Cats will be Bryce Blevins (Marshall), Jack Brooker (Queens U of Charlotte), Drew Callaway (West Virginia), Cody Cooper (West Virginia Tech), Bryce Dolby (Liberty), Joe Gomez (Virginia Commonwealth), Evan Holewinski (Kent State), Kenneth Jackson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Peyton Jackson (Boyd County HS/Marshall), Josh McDevitt (Missouri), Parker Moore (GateWay CC), Logan Piper (California-Berkeley), Ben Rabatin (Kent State), Jack Renaud (Queens U of Charlotte) and Ben Roberts (Liberty). Cooper will also be a two-way player.

Behind the plate, the Coal Cats have Isaac Cadena (Ohio State), Jeff Martz (GateWay CC) and Cooper McKenzie (Bowling Green State). Like Cooper and Lawrence, Martz will serve as a two-way player.

Marshall and locally-owned Kindred Communications joined together to produce the games. "This is what our community is all about," Kirtner said. "We work together for the betterment and enjoyment of everyone with ticket prices that are family affordable."

Single-game tickets are $7, and tickets for groups of 10 or more are $5.

The opening series with the Pulaski River Turtles will feature a giveaway of magnetic schedules for fans.

Featured promotions for the team will include $1 (hot) dog night for each Wednesday home game. Thursdays will feature a $2 beer night. On Saturdays, there will be a post-game concert.

"It's time to open up the fun this summer," Kirtner said. "The Coal Cat mascot has some tricks in its paws that will bring some smiles too!"

