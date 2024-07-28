K.J. Hallgren replaces Tommy Gregg as Coal Cats manager

As Tri-State prepares for its final series of the season against the Pulaski River Turtles, assistant coach K.J. Hallgren will replace Tommy Gregg as manager of the Tri-State Coal Cats.

On Saturday, Gregg led the team to its 20th win of the season, a 9-0 victory over the Danville Otterbots in the home finale. Though Gregg's time as manager of the Coal Cats comes to a close, he is proud of what he accomplished during the Cats' inaugural season.

"First year managing, I didn't know what to expect from me, or the players, or how it was going to go. My goal was to manage them, give them a good atmosphere, teach them something they could go back with, and hopefully, they enjoyed the season. I think all three of those things were accomplished, ¬Â Gregg said.

"It's kind of sad being the last home game, but it's been an exciting summer. I'm not ready for it to end, almost."

Hallgren's new role as interim manager will begin Monday during Tri-State's series opener against the Pulaski River Turtles. The Warrington, Pa., native graduated from Drew University in 2023, becoming an accolated catcher and infielder for the Rangers. As a Ranger, Hallgren was a team captain, earned the team's 2022 MVP award and was highlighted in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's Top NCAA D-III Players Spotlight.

Heading into the three-game series, Hallgren welcomes his new role as a Coal Cat.

"I'd like to thank Tommy Gregg, Roger Hill, Salomon Torres, the staff and our players for their support to have me finish the remainder of the season as manager," he said.

"Our team shows up every night prepared, ready to play, which has been a lot of fun to be a part of. It's a joy to come to the ballpark every day when you have a great group of guys like we have. I'm excited for this upcoming series and hope to end on a high note. ¬Â

Before joining the Coal Cats as an assistant, Hallgren was also an assistant coach for the 2023-24 Princeton Tigers and the All-Star Sports Academy.

