Tri-State taps Tommy Gregg to manage inaugural Appy League team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Appalachian League's newest team, the soon-to-be-named Tri-State baseball team in Huntington, W.Va., has announced former Major League outfielder/first baseman Tommy Gregg as manager for their inaugural 2024 season.

As the first manager in Tri-State's history, Gregg brings more than 35 years of professional experience as a player and coach to the organization. He spent the 2023 season as a coach for the Pulaski River Turtles in the Appy League.

"The Appalachian League is ecstatic to have Tommy Gregg as our 2024 Tri-State field manager. He not only brings tremendous Major League experience and a great baseball resume, but he's an excellent teacher and coach who will be a fantastic role model for the young players," Appalachian League Executive Director Brian Graham said.

The Appalachian League announced in November that Marshall University, in Huntington, W.Va., would host an Appy League team beginning with the 2024 season. The team will play home games at Marshall's new baseball stadium, Jack Cook Field, which is scheduled to open for the 2024 spring season.

"I'm really fired up and looking forward to bringing baseball back to Huntington and the Tri-State area," said Gregg. "Marshall University has built a top-notch facility, and I can't wait to get out there on Jack Cook Field."

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Gregg in the seventh round of the 1985 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest, and he made his big league debut with the organization during the 1987 season. Gregg played nine seasons in the Major Leagues as a member of the Pirates (1987-88), Atlanta Braves (1988-92, 1997), Cincinnati Reds (1993) and Miami Marlins (1995). He hit .255 over 226 games with Atlanta during the 1989-90 seasons and finished his career with a .243 average in 446 games.

Gregg transitioned into a coaching role with Atlanta after retirement, holding positions with the Single-A Macon Braves (1999-2000) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (2001). He spent five years (2002-06) on the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A Memphis Redbirds coaching staff before joining the Royals organization for the next decade. With Kansas City, Gregg served as a coach for Single-A Wichita (2007), Double-A Northwest Arkansas (2008) and Triple-A Omaha (2009-17). He joined the Marlins in 2018, coaching Miami's Triple-A New Orleans affiliate for two seasons.

"It was vital that the perfect candidate was chosen to become the first Tri-State skipper in team history," said Justin Morgenstern, Director of Player Personnel for the Appalachian League. "Tommy brings experience, tremendous leadership and infectious enthusiasm that will translate well to the fans in the Tri-State area."

The Tri-State baseball team's inaugural season begins with its home opener June 4, 2024, at Jack Cook Field. Click here for Tri-State's complete 2024 schedule. The team's highly anticipated team name and logos will be released in the coming weeks, and information regarding ticket packages will be available soon.

For more information about the Tri-State Baseball team, visit appyleague.com/tri-state or follow @tristateappy on Twitter and Instagram.

