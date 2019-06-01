Twine Walk-Off Caps Wild Comeback Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Justin Twine's pinch-hit walk-off single capped a frenetic comeback Saturday for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, who beat the Mobile BayBears 7-6 at the Baseball Crowds of Jacksonville. A crowd of 6,162 enjoyed Hurricane Awareness Night and a Saturday Night Fireworks Show, both presented by 121 Financial and Hyatt.

Mobile (21-33) led 6-4 going to the ninth inning when Brian Miller drew a leadoff walk against BayBears reliever Brett Hanewich (0-1). After a strikeout, an error put runners on first and second. Another walk loaded the bases for Bryson Brigman, who lifted a sacrifice fly to bring in Miller. J.C. Millan then lined an RBI single to plate Stone Garrett to tie the game at six. Twine's RBI base hit to right field won it for Jacksonville (22-33).

The Jumbo Shrimp trailed 5-0 going to the bottom of the seventh. John Silviano singled and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches. Brigman then hit an RBI ground out to plate Silviano. After another ground out, B.J. Lopez and Corey Bird each collected a base knock to put runners on the corners. An infield RBI single by Anfernee Seymour put Jacksonville within 5-2.

Jacksonville continued to climb back into the game in the eighth. Garrett singled with one out before stealing second. After a strikeout, Brigman drew a walk before Millan lifted an RBI base hit to left to cut the deficit to 5-3. Lopez followed with an RBI infield single to make the tally 5-4.

In the ninth inning, Brendon Sanger's RBI single against Jumbo Shrimp reliever Elvis Araujo (2-1) widened the margin to 6-4 in favor of the BayBears.

Brandon Marsh triple with one out in a scoreless third inning. Jack Kruger followed with an RBI double to give Mobile a 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 until the sixth. Roberto Baldoquin tripled in a pair of runs with two outs in the frame. In the seventh, Marsh smashed an RBI triple and Brendon Sanger added an RBI double to widen the margin to 5-0.

Saturday's winning raffle number of 1928604023 won a prize of $357.

Jacksonville starts a five-game series at the Pensacola Blue Wahoos with Sunday's 2:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (1-6, 3.76 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Pensacola LHP Bryan Sammons (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

