Muller, Waters Guide M-Braves to Series Win

June 1, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PENSACOLA, FL - Drew Waters was just a homer shy of the cycle after five innings on Saturday night in Pensacola, but the 20-year-old outfielder had to settle for a 4-for-5 night at the plate with a pair of triples in the 8-4 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (32-23) at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The win clinched the first series win for Mississippi (25-28) over the Wahoos since the 2016 season for the M-Braves.

Reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week Kyle Muller (W, 4-1) had to take a backseat to Waters' big night at the plate, but the 21-year-old continued his dominance on Saturday night. After holding Pensacola off the board for three innings, Alex Kirlilloff hit a two-run home run to right ending a 10-inning scoreless streak by Muller. Those would be the only runs to cross against the Atlanta Braves No. 11 overall prospect all night.

Muller recorded double-digit strikeouts for just the third time in his career, fanning 10 Blue Wahoos and walking three over 7.0 innings of two-run baseball, scattering two hits. Muller leads the league in opponents' batting average (.180) and is now ranks second with 67 strikeouts in 11 starts. His 1.49 ERA ranks sixth in the league.

The M-Braves ended the night with a season-high 14 hits and all nine batters recorded at least one hit. The Braves began their mashing in the first inning. Waters smacked a one-out triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Neslony.

Kirilloff put Pensacola up 2-1 with the fourth-inning home run after Muller walked Jaylin Davis.

The lead didn't last long as Cristian Pache brought home Carlos Martinez and Luis Valenzuela with a double to center to put the M-Braves back on top 3-2.

Muller turned the game over to Connor Johnstone in the eighth inning after 97 pitches and 7.0 innings for the fourth time in his last six outings. Johnstone allowed the first two Wahoos to reach, including a two-run home run by Jimmy Kerrigan. The 13th home run of the series by Pensacola brought them within a run at 5-4.

Mississippi added insurance in the ninth inning on four straight two-out hits. Neslony and Ryan Casteel singled to start the rally, then Riley Unroe made it 6-4 on a ground rule double to left, his third hit of the night. Alejandro Salazar followed with a two-run double to push the lead out to 8-4.

Thomas Burrows (S, 1) recorded the final out of the eighth inning and worked a scoreless ninth to secure his first save for the M-Braves in 2019.

Waters' four hit effort was his league-leading 19th of the year. He leads the league in hits, extra-base hits, doubles, triples, total bases, and runs scored. The second-round selection in 2017 also extended his hitting streak to nine games. Pache extended his hitting streak to eight games.

The M-Braves head home to begin a five-game series against their interstate rival Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday. LHP Joey Wentz (2-4, 4.78 starts for the Braves against Biloxi RHP Alec Bettinger (2-4, 4.96). First pitch is set for 5:05 pm with coverage beginning at 4:50 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

Sunday's Promotions:

Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday - Take advantage of a ticket deal and bring out the entire family. Receive (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY)

Live Petting Zoo - The first five Sunday games will feature a live Petting Zoo, courtesy of Green Top Acres that will include mini-horses, goats, sheep and of course, bunny rabbits!

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to run the bases like the pros after the game!

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 139 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.