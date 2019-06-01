Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, June 1 vs. Mobile

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mobile BayBears in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. rubber match from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The first 2,000 fans through the gates of Saturday's game will receive a Jumbo Shrimp umbrella for Hurricane Awareness Night presented by 121 Financial and Hyatt. Following the game, fans can enjoy a special Saturday Night Fireworks show presented by 121 Financial and Hyatt.

OFFENSE SPEARHEADS SHRIMP TO 6-3 WIN

John Silviano homered and all nine Jumbo Shrimp batters registered at least one hit Friday in Jacksonville's 6-3 victory over Mobile. Brendon Sanger's RBI single in the first inning put the BayBears ahead 1-0. In the third, Corey Bird slashed a two-run triple before coming in to score on a wild pitch. After Sanger homered in the fourth, Bryson Brigman lashed an RBI double to put the Jumbo Shrimp up 4-2. Brandon Sandoval's RBI ground out in the sixth against got Mobile within one. Silviano smashed his solo shot in the bottom of the sixth, and Justin Twine added an RBI single in the seventh to widen the gap to 6-3. The Jacksonville bullpen pitched 3.1 hitless innings of relief.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM

Jacksonville has resided in fifth place of the Southern League's Southern Division for 45 consecutive days. If the Jumbo Shrimp can win Saturday's rubber match against Mobile, Jacksonville would vault into fourth place in the Southern Division for the first time since April 16. A victory would also net the club back-to-back series wins for the first time all season. The Jumbo Shrimp have taken five of their last eight contests heading into Saturday.

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER DOLLAR

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 34 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.46 ERA (55 ER in 201.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 56 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 160 (7.2 K/9) and yielded 157 hits (7.0 H/9).

MEN OF STEAL

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 19 men caught stealing ranks first in all of Double-A and tied for fifth in Minor League Baseball. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 32 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and tied for fifth out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 45.7 percent caught stealing rate is the second-best such mark of any Double-A club.

AIR JORDAN

Jordan Yamamoto takes the ball in Saturday's rubber match against Mobile on quite the roll of late. Over his last five starts, the 23-year-old right-hander has surrendered just eight runs, seven earned, on 19 hits in 29.2 innings for a 2.12 ERA. During this span, the Honolulu native has whiffed 26 against seven walks. Interestingly, of the 51 Southern League pitchers who have logged at least 30.0 innings this season, Yamamoto has posted the 10th-lowest BABIP at .254.

CONNECT FOUR

Jacksonville knocked off Mobile 6-3 on Friday, marking the seventh time in the last 12 games that the Jumbo Shrimp have eclipsed the four-run marker. For a team that has thrived on strong pitching throughout the season, the four-run barrier has been critical to meet for the Jumbo Shrimp to find success. When Jacksonville scores at least four runs in a game, the club is 17-3. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated three runs or fewer in 34 of their 54 contests, and the club has posted just a 4-30 record in those affairs. Jacksonville has now won their last 15 games when tallying at least four runs in a contest.

A DOZEN ROSES

Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller has notched a hit in 12 games in a row, the longest active streak in Double-A. During this run, the Raleigh, N.C., native is 19-for-47, batting .404 with six RBIs and four walks to post a .451 on-base percentage. On the season, the former UNC Tar Heel is pulling the ball at a career-high 45.0 percent clip while going the opposite way a career-low 21.2 percent of the time, the sixth-lowest such mark of the 118 Southern League hitters with at least 70 plate appearances this year.

ERROR 404: NOT FOUND

After making five errors in their series with Mississippi, Jacksonville has played four consecutive games without a miscue in their set against Mobile - the first time all season the Jumbo Shrimp have recorded four straight error-free contests. Jacksonville's errorless streak is 38 innings heading into play on Saturday. The club also boasts a .719 defensive efficiency on the season, a figure that would rank tie for seventh in Major League Baseball.

