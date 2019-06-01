Generals Gameday: June 1 vs. Chattanooga

June 1, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (30-23)

vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (29-24)

Saturday, June 1 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 54 | Home Game 24 | First Half Game 54

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi (4-2, 3.20 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Wendolyn Bautista (0-0, 8.53 ERA)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, dropped a ten-inning contest to the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-5 on Friday at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (30-23) lost in extra innings for the fifth time this season, with the visitors from Chattanooga (29-24) taking a 3-2 series lead.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Bo Takahashi didn't want the month of May to end - his last four starts featured just two earned runs allowed over 23 2/3 IP, and his 2.00 ERA in the month ranked among the league's top 10 for starting pitchers. He faces Chattanooga right-hander Wendolyn Bautista, who has made only one start in 2019 in 17 appearances across three levels. His Double-A ERA sits at 8.53 in five relief appearances. He has not pitched more than four innings at any level this year.

EXTRA NOT EXTRAORDINARY: After their 10-inning defeat on May 31, the 2019 Generals are now 0-5 in extra-innings contests. Last year's championship-winning Generals finished 7-7 in extra-innings games, holding the league's fifth-best winning percentage in those games while playing the third-most games with "free baseball."

BIDDING FOR BILOXI: The Generals have several strong candidates for selection to the 2019 Midseason All-Star Game at Biloxi's MGM Park on June 18, including:

*C Daulton Varsho: .259 BA, 28 runs, 8 doubles, 8 homers, 6 stolen bases

*2B Andy Young: .254 BA, 24 runs, 11 doubles, 5 homers, .366 OBP

*3B Drew Ellis: .277 BA, 29 runs, 11 doubles, 3 homers, .366 OBP

*RHP Bo Takahashi: 4-2, 3.20 ERA, 45.0 IP, 39 K, 1.27 WHIP

*RHP Sam Lewis: 2-3, 2.23 ERA, 40.1 IP, 42 K, 1.02 WHIP, .176 BAA

*RHP Riley Smith: 3-3, 1.83 ERA, 54.0 IP, 40 K, 1.09 WHIP, 5 quality starts

>>Smith was recently sent to Extended Spring, but he could return soon.

KIDS CLUB 2019 LINK

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with close to 200 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.