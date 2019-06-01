Shuckers Charge Back to Force Extras, Fall to Smokies 7-6

BILOXI, MS - After erasing a five-run deficit, the Biloxi Shuckers (31-24) fell to the Tennessee Smokies (27-27) 7-6 in ten innings in the series finale on Saturday night at MGM Park. Trent Grisham finished the night reaching base all six time he came to the plate, with four walks, a double and a solo home run.

The Shuckers struck first with a Dillon Thomas RBI-single to score Trent Grisham in the first inning. In the second, the Smokies answered when Charcer Burks cracked a three-run home run to left. Vimael Machin later plated two with a double, giving the Smokies a 5-1 lead.

Biloxi mounted their comeback in the fourth inning. In a 6-1 game, Cooper Hummel drove in C.J. Hinojosa with an RBI-triple. An inning later, Grisham's solo blast cut the deficit to 6-3. Bruce Caldwell then doubled to score Thomas, making it 6-4.

In the sixth, a sacrifice fly from Patrick Leonard made it a one run game. Dillon Thomas then singled to score Hummel, knotting the score at six.

The Smokies did not collect a hit in frames four through nine. RHP Marcos Diplan set down all nine batters he faced over three innings, while RHP Devin Williams kept Tennessee off the board in the eighth and ninth.

In the top of the tenth, Roberto Caro reached and scored as the bonus runner on a ball that Jared Young sent to first. Leonard tried to come home to cut down the run, but the ball skipped to the backstop. RHP Luke Baker (L, 0-1), who allowed the run, took the loss.

RHP Craig Brooks (W, 1-0) worked out of a bases loaded two-out jam in the bottom of the tenth to earn his first win of the season. After opting to intentionally walk Grisham to load the bases and put the winning run at second, Brooks struck out Leonard to end the contest.

The Shuckers head to Pearl to take on the Mississippi Braves with first pitch set for 5:05 PM CT. RHP Alec Bettinger (2-4, 4.96) starts for Biloxi, while LHP Joey Wentz (2-4, 4.78) goes for the M-Braves.

