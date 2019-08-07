Twine to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a of transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mississippi Braves at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Infielder Justin Twine has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Twine played in four games with the Hammerheads, hitting .385 (5-for-13) with no home runs and four RBI. Twine, a 2019 Southern League Midseason All-Star, played in 92 games for the Jumbo Shrimp hitting .242 with a home run and 30 RBI.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 24 active players, plus Pablo Lopez on his major league rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp will begin their five-game series with the Mississippi Braves tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

