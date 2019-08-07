BayBears Win Second Straight Home Series Opener

MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, bounced back from an early deficit to defeat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-1 and snap a nine-game losing streak Wednesday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.

After Travis Blankenhorn hit his 17th home run to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead in the first, the BayBears (42-71 overall, 15-30 second half) responded with a four-run third. Brandon Marsh tied the game with an RBI double and two batters later, Gareth Morgan hit a three-run homer to center field. It was Morgan's first Double-A long ball and gave Mobile a 4-1 lead.

Jeremy Beasley (6-6) allowed just one run on four hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched. A trio of BayBears relievers held Pensacola (61-54, 23-22) to just one hit, and Brett Hanewich recorded the final out with the bases loaded in the ninth for his first save.

Jhoan Duran (1-2) took the loss in a six-inning start, giving up five runs on seven hits.

The BayBears continue the five-game home series against Pensacola Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Greg Mahle (0-2, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Bryan Sammons (4-4, 4.18 ERA) for the Blue Wahoos. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

