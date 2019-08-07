BayBears Win Second Straight Home Series Opener
August 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release
MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, bounced back from an early deficit to defeat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-1 and snap a nine-game losing streak Wednesday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.
After Travis Blankenhorn hit his 17th home run to give Pensacola a 1-0 lead in the first, the BayBears (42-71 overall, 15-30 second half) responded with a four-run third. Brandon Marsh tied the game with an RBI double and two batters later, Gareth Morgan hit a three-run homer to center field. It was Morgan's first Double-A long ball and gave Mobile a 4-1 lead.
Jeremy Beasley (6-6) allowed just one run on four hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched. A trio of BayBears relievers held Pensacola (61-54, 23-22) to just one hit, and Brett Hanewich recorded the final out with the bases loaded in the ninth for his first save.
Jhoan Duran (1-2) took the loss in a six-inning start, giving up five runs on seven hits.
The BayBears continue the five-game home series against Pensacola Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Greg Mahle (0-2, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Bryan Sammons (4-4, 4.18 ERA) for the Blue Wahoos. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.
The BayBears host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 7, 2019
- Lookouts Fall in Series Opener to Generals 6-2 - Chattanooga Lookouts
- BayBears Win Second Straight Home Series Opener - Mobile BayBears
- Homers Blast Braves by Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 7 vs. Mississippi - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Twine to Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Generals Gameday: August 7 vs. Chattanooga - Jackson Generals
- Barons to Host Congressman Gary Palmer at Regions Field - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.