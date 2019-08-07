Barons Blasted by Biscuits in Series Opener

August 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons (23-20, 50-62) suffered a 13-1 defeat at the hands of the Montgomery Biscuits (30-16, 74-42) on Wednesday night at Regions Field.

Laz Rivera's infield single in the second represented Birmingham's lone hit through the first six innings as the Barons fell flat at the plate against Montgomery's trio of Matt Krook, Brian Shaffer (W, 3-2) and Ivan Pelaez.

Krook struck out three in two innings of work, while Shaffer fanned six batters across five innings to halt the Barons' offensive attack, which ranks second in the Southern League.

The Biscuits scored twice in the second and twice in the third before they broke the game open with a five-spot in the sixth.

Barons starter Lincoln Henzman (L, 2-6) struggled through five innings of work and allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits. The right-hander walked four and struck out five. He remained winless since June 27 vs. Mobile.

Montgomery led 12-0 before the Barons strung together three consecutive baserunners in the eighth for their lone scoring opportunity of the night. Blake Rutherford's RBI-single to score Luis Gonzalez broke the shutout bid with two outs in the frame.

Barons left-hander Kodi Medeiros surrendered three runs (two earned) on three hits across two innings of relief work. Right-hander Vince Arobio allowed two runs (both earned) on five hits in two innings out of the bullpen.

Birmingham and Montgomery will continue their five-game series Thursday night at Regions Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.