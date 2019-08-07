Generals Gameday: August 7 vs. Chattanooga

August 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (65-47 Overall, 26-16 2nd Half)

Vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (49-65 Overall, 15-29 2nd Half)

Wednesday, August 7 | 6:15 pm CT | Game 113 | 2nd Half Game 43

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi, 7-5, 3.78 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Johendi Jiminian, 3-2, 3.73

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit Chattanooga (AA, Cincinnati Reds) for the second and final time in 2019, facing them in a five-game series. This is Jackson's last "bookend" series in the regular season, one that is flanked by off days on either side. The Generals have won 10 of the first 16 meetings, including five in a row entering August.

Top Reds Prospects at CHA (with top-30 rank): 3B Jonathan India (#3), RHP Tony Santillan (#4), C Tyler Stephenson (#7), LHP Packy Naughton (#13), OF Stuart Fairchild (#16), OF TJ Friedl (#20), OF Michael Beltre (#21), RHP Ryan Hendrix (#30)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, rallied to win their fifth consecutive game on Sunday night, taking down the Mobile BayBears 3-2 in walk-off fashion at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (65-47) swept the BayBears (41-71) for the second time this season, winning in their last at-bat for the ninth time in 2019. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Bo Takahashi will start on extra rest for the 11th time in 19 appearances this season. No Jackson pitcher has seen more of the Lookouts than Takahashi, who is unbeaten in 3 starts against them this year (2-0, 3.12 ERA, 17.1 IP, 17 K, 7 BB). His opponent is Johendi Jiminian, who has been back and forth between the rotation and the bullpen this year. Jiminian gave up three runs over 3.2 innings in his last start (August 1), and he allowed three runs over four innings in one previous start against Jackson this year (on May 29).

BEST MEN: Because of the Zack Greinke trade, Jackson has the rare benefit of rostering two simultaneous Players of the Month. Generals first baseman Pavin Smith won the Southern League's Player of the Month award for his July performance, leading all Southern League hitters with a .998 OPS, batting .341 with a league-high 55 total bases and 18 RBI. Likewise, the recently arrived Seth Beer won Texas League Player of the Month for his July performance with Corpus Christi, leading that league with 9 homers, a 1.125 OPS, 24 runs scored, and 63 total bases.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

Southern League Stories from August 7, 2019

