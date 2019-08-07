Barons to Host Congressman Gary Palmer at Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons will welcome U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R) to Regions Field on Wednesday night as the team begins a five-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits.

Palmer, who represents Alabama's 6th Congressional District, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the game. The congressman is also set to make a brief appearance on the radio broadcast of Wednesday's game on WJQX-FM 100.5. and MiLB.tv.

Fans can tune into the game beginning at 6:50 p.m. CT with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show on WJQX-FM 100.5. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

For more information about the Birmingham Barons or to purchase tickets to any home game throughout the remainder of the 2019 season, please visit barons.com? or call the box office at 205.988.3200.

