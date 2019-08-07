Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 7 vs. Mississippi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open up a five-game series against the Mississippi Braves at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On the final Standard Feed & Seed Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day, dogs get into the game for free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. On a Publix Corks & Forks, fans can purchase a $15 ticket package or upgrade their reserved seat for $6 to sample food and wine prepared by Chef Tony from Publix.

JACKSONVILLE BLANKED 2-0 BY BILOXI

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out 2-0 in

Monday's series finale by the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. The Shuckers got on the scoreboard on Alexander Alvarez's RBI double in the second inning. In the fourth, Dylan File added an RBI ground out to increase the Jumbo Shrimp deficit to 2-0. File scattered three hits and one walk in seven scoreless innings for Biloxi to earn the win. In his Double-A debut, Trevor Rogers worked 4.2 frames, surrendering two runs on seven hits. He fanned six against two free passes. Alex Mateo, Vincenzo Aiello and Alex Vesia combined for 3.1 shutout innings of relief.

TURNING POINT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 29-19 (.604) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 48 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered both the fewest runs (143) and fewest hits (315) among clubs at the Double-A level. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in both WHIP (1.07) and batting average against (.207), third in ERA (2.80) and tied for fifth in walks (133) during this span.

CRAZY, STUPID, GLOVE.

Jacksonville has committed 26 errors in their last 33 games, pushing their season total to 84, a figure that ranks right in the middle of the pack in the Southern League. That said, errors are not necessarily the most effective way of judging a club's defense. An argument for the Jumbo Shrimp being a strong defensive club can be found easily in how often the club has turned batted balls into outs, otherwise known as defensive efficiency. Jacksonville's .728 defensive efficiency is the best such mark in the Southern League.

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 21 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 41-6 (.872). Jacksonville, however, has plated three runs or fewer in 12 of their last 15 contests.

A SHOW ABOUT NOTHING

Jacksonville fell 2-0 to Biloxi on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp's 23rd shutout loss of the season. That total not only leads Minor League Baseball by a wide margin (High-A Palm Beach is second with 17), but it represents the most zeroes in the Southern League since at least the 2009 season and the highest amount of blankings during Jacksonville's Marlins Era (2009-present). The Jumbo Shrimp are just two shutout losses away from tying the Southern League record of 25, set by Asheville in 1970.

"NEW IS ALWAYS BETTER." - BARNEY STINSON

Through the month of July, the Jumbo Shrimp homered just 41 times all season, tied for the second-fewest such mark out of the 120 full-season Minor League Baseball teams. Interestingly, Lewin Diaz and Jazz Chisholm had combined for 37 long balls in the Minnesota and Arizona systems, respectively, before getting traded to the Miami Marlins and earning an assignment with Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp's two trade acquisitions have accounted for at least one home run in four of the last five games, totaling five during that span to push the club's season total to 46.

A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 68 runs in their last 25 games (2.7 per game), and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters have combined for a 2.46 ERA (37 ER in 135.1 IP). The club's starting pitchers have posted 133 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) against 42 walks (2.8 BB/9) and 109 hits allowed (7.2 H/9) in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters had compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

OF MICE AND 'PEN

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 50 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 168.2 innings with just 39 runs against, 34 earned, for a 1.81 ERA. During this 50-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 97 hits (5.2 H/9) while whiffing 182 (9.7 K/9) against 53 walks (2.8 BB/9).

