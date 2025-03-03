Twelve Republic FC Matches Included in League's National Broadcast Schedule

March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Ahead of opening weekend, USL Championship announced the 2025 national broadcast schedule. Twelve Republic FC matches are on the docket, including 10 home contests.

Sacramento will be featured on CBS Sports Network three times this season, beginning with a NorCal derby against Oakland Roots SC on Sunday, March 4. The match, which was originally scheduled for May 3, will now kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will be the first time the rivals face off at the Oakland Coliseum.

Full Schedule of Republic FC Matches to be Featured CBS Sports Network

Sunday, May 4 at Oakland Roots SC (4:00 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, October 1 vs. Orange County SC (7:00 p.m. PT)

Sunday, October 5 vs. Charleston Battery (4:00 p.m. PT)

On March 22, the Indomitable Club will play its first of eight nationally-streamed matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network, when it hosts defending champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Heart Health Park. Other marquee streaming matches include regional rivalries against Oakland Roots and Monterey Bay FC, as well as both legs of the season series with league debutant Lexington SC. The free streaming channel is available via CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app on mobile devices and Smart TVs, and is also offered for Paramount+ subscribers.

Full Schedule of Republic FC Matches to be Featured on Golazo Network

Saturday, March 22 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks (7:00 p.m. PT)

Saturday, May 10 vs. Indy Eleven (7:00 p.m. PT)

Saturday, July 12 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC (8:00 p.m. PT)

Saturday, July 19 vs. Lexington SC (8:00 p.m. PT)

Saturday, August 9 vs. Monterey Bay FC (8:00 p.m. PT)

Saturday, August 16 vs. Oakland Roots SC (8:00 p.m. PT)

Saturday, September 13 vs. Phoenix Rising FC (7:00 p.m. PT)

Friday, October 17 at Lexington SC (4:00 p.m. PT)

Saturday, October 25 vs. Miami FC (7:00 p.m. PT)

Last season, the United Soccer League announced a landmark multi-year broadcasting rights agreement with CBS Sports, making USL the most widely-available soccer league in the United States. Additional national broadcasts on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and ESPN will be announced throughout the season.

All of Republic FC's 34 regular season matches will be available through the club's local broadcast partnership with FOX40. With both English and Spanish coverage, the contests will be shown on Antenna TV 40.2 and streaming on FOX40.com and through the FOX40 News mobile app, with select matches on FOX40, including the Season Opener on March 8.

Tickets are now on sale for the first match of the season, when the Indomitable Club hosts New Mexico United. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to secure their seats now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. With excitement for USL Championship soccer continuing to grow in Sacramento, the club is expecting to reach a sixth consecutive home opener sellout crowd.

