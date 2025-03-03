Phoenix Rising FC Announces 2025 Broadcast Schedule

March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC has unveiled its broadcast schedule for the 2025 USL Championship season, ensuring fans have more ways than ever to follow the club. Locally, matches will continue to air on Arizona's Family Sports, with home games also broadcast live on the radio-KDUS 1060 AM (English) and La Onda 1190 AM (Spanish). Additionally, Rising will appear in four nationally televised matches this season, bringing the club to a broader audience.

"We are always looking for ways to make the club more accessible to both current and potential fans," said Phoenix Rising Club President Bobby Dulle. "Our partnership with Arizona's Family Sports ensures that games are easy to watch across Arizona, and with the addition of these two new radio feeds-including our first-ever Spanish-language broadcast-fans can now follow Phoenix Rising even when they're away from a screen."

NATIONALLY TELEVISED MATCHES

Phoenix Rising will feature in four nationally televised games during the 2025 season, giving fans across the country the opportunity to watch the club compete on major networks:

Sunday, April 6 - vs. San Antonio FC (CBS)

Wednesday, May 28 - vs. Las Vegas Lights FC (CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, July 30 - vs. Orange County SC (ESPN2)

Saturday, August 16 - vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (ESPN2)

ARIZONA'S FAMILY SPORTS PARTNERSHIP CONTINUES IN YEAR TWO

Phoenix Rising signed a three-year agreement with Arizona's Family in January 2023 and is now entering the second year of that partnership. Under the deal, all non-nationally televised Rising matches will air on Arizona's Family Sports and Entertainment-available over the air on Channel 44 and on Cox Cable Channel 13. Additionally, six matches will be exclusively on, or simulcast live on KTVK (Channel 3), including Rising's home opener against FC Tulsa on March 8.

BROADCAST TEAM RETURNS FOR 2025

Phoenix Rising's broadcast booth will once again feature Joe Lowery and Killian McClatchey.

Lowery, a Phoenix native and respected soccer analyst for ESPN, The Athletic, and The Guardian, returns as the club's color commentator after serving in the role during the 2024 season.

McClatchey, Rising's play-by-play voice in 2024, has also called NCAA games on ESPN's family of networks, as well as Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches and the NAIA National Championship.

EXPANDED RADIO COVERAGE: ENGLISH & SPANISH BROADCASTS

Phoenix Rising FC is expanding its radio presence with two key partnerships.

Hubbard Radio Partnership - English Broadcast

Through a new partnership with Hubbard Radio Group, Rising's English-language radio broadcasts will be available over the air in 2025. The broadcasts will be hosted by students from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, who will produce and call matches as part of a unique collaboration with the club. This initiative provides aspiring broadcasters with hands-on experience while offering fans a fresh and insightful matchday experience.

La Onda Joins as Official Spanish-Language Broadcast Partner

La Onda 1190 AM, one of Arizona's longest-running Spanish-language community radio stations, has teamed up with Phoenix Rising FC to deliver Spanish-language broadcasts for all home matches via traditional radio and digital platforms.

"Soccer is more than a sport; it's a unifying force for our community," said Laura A. Madrid, President and Executive Director of La Promize Company, La Onda's parent company. "This partnership allows us to bring that excitement to life for our listeners while furthering our mission to serve and celebrate the Hispanic community."

Veteran broadcaster Ramon Chavez returns for his third season as executive producer and lead play-by-play announcer.

Ulises Ortez will provide pre-game and post-game coverage, along with live commentary.

Arizona State University students from Blaze Radio will assist with production, social media strategy, and video content, gaining valuable experience in sports broadcasting.

See the full 2025 broadcast schedule below:

Phoenix Rising FC 2025 Schedule

Date Time Opponent Broadcast Stream Radio

3/8/25 7:00pm FC Tulsa 3TV AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM

3/15/25 6:00pm at El Paso AZFS AZFS, ESPN+

3/22/25 7:00pm Rhode Island AZFS AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM

3/29/25 7:00pm at Monterey Bay AZFS AZFS, Golazo

4/6/25 1:00pm at San Antonio CBS Sirius XM

4/12/25 7:00pm Detroit AZFS AZFS, Golazo 1060, 1190 AM, Sirius XM

4/19/25 1:00pm Sacramento 3TV & AZFS AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM

4/26/25 7:00pm San Antonio 3TV & AZFS AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM

5/3/25 6:00pm at Colorado Springs AZFS AZFS, Golazo

5/10/25 6:00pm at New Mexico AZFS AZFS, ESPN+

5/17/25 7:00pm Monterey Bay 3TV AZFS, Golazo 1060, 1190 AM

5/28/25 7:30pm at Las Vegas Lights CBSSN

5/31/25 7:00pm New Mexico AZFS AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM, Sirius XM

6/7/25 7:30pm Orange County AZFS AZFS, Golazo 1060, 1190 AM

6/14/25 5:30pm at Tulsa AZFS AZFS, ESPN+

6/21/25 4:30pm at Charleston AZFS AZFS, ESPN+

6/28/25 5:30pm at Texoma AZFS AZFS, ESPN+

7/4/25 7:30pm Lexington 3TV AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM

7/12/25 7:00pm at Oakland AZFS AZFS, ESPN+

7/19/25 7:00pm at El Paso AZFS AZFS, ESPN+

7/30/25 7:00pm at Orange County ESPN 2

8/2/25 7:30pm Birmingham AZFS AZFS, Golazo 1060, 1190 AM

8/9/25 3:00pm at Lexington AZFS AZFS, ESPN+

8/16/25 6:00pm at Tampa Bay ESPN 2

8/23/25 7:30pm Colorado Springs AZFS AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM

8/30/25 7:30pm El Paso AZFS AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM

9/5/25 7:30pm Las Vegas 3TV AZFS, Golazo 1060, 1190 AM

9/13/25 7:00pm at Sacramento AZFS AZFS, Golazo

9/20/25 7:00pm Loudoun AZFS AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM

9/27/25 7:00pm Oakland AZFS AZFS, Golazo 1060, 1190 AM

10/4/25 7:00pm New Mexico AZFS AZFS, Golazo 1060, 1190 AM

10/10/25 4:00pm at North Carolina AZFS AZFS, Golazo

10/18/25 7:00pm San Antonio AZFS AZFS, ESPN+ 1060, 1190 AM

10/25/25 4:00pm at Pittsburgh AZFS AZFS, ESPN+

