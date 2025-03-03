Republic FC Continues Tradition of Honoring Superfan Crash Kitka

March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ahead of Saturday's season opener, the Indomitable Club is carrying on its tradition of honoring the legacy of one of its most passionate and dedicated fans. For every goal Republic FC scores in March - National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month - the club will donate $100 to the California Colorectal Cancer Coalition (C4) in memory of Shaun "Crash" Kitka.

Crash was a longtime Republic FC season ticket holder and member of Tower Bridge Battalion. Upon learning of his Colon Cancer diagnosis, Crash became an advocate for the importance of screenings and early detection. In 2021, he was recognized by the club with the Kevin Nagle Indomitable Spirit Award for his work to improve resources for patients and survivors of colon cancer and his desire to bring colon cancer screenings to the forefront for younger audiences. Sadly, Crash passed away in 2022, just one day before Republic FC's appearance in the Open Cup Final.

Fans are encouraged to join the club's pledge campaign by donating directly to C4, a nonprofit organization comprised of a diverse group of dedicated individuals from throughout California whose mission is to save lives and reduce suffering from colorectal cancer in all Californians.

