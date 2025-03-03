Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC Game Rescheduled for Sunday, May 4th
March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland Roots Sports Club, alongside Sacramento Republic FC and the USL Championship, announces that the rivalry match originally scheduled for Saturday, May 3rd has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 4th at 4 PM PT after being selected as a CBS Sports Network TV game. This change allows a national audience to tune in for what has become one of the premier rivalry matchups in the USL Championship.
Over the years, the Oakland vs. Sacramento rivalry has intensified, solidifying itself as one of the league's top local battles. Fans from both cities regularly make the nearly 90-mile trip to support their clubs, adding to the passion and energy of this fixture.
All tickets for the May 3rd match will automatically transfer to May 4th and can be accessed via the Oakland Roots mobile app. For any ticket-related questions, please contact tickets@rootssc.com or call (510) 488-1144.
