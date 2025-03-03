LouCity Extends Broadcast Partnerships with WDRB Media, ESPN Louisville

March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC games will continue to broadcast free and over the air locally for the 2025 season.

The club renewed agreements with longstanding partners WDRB Media and ESPN Louisville for TV and radio coverage, respectively, that starts with Saturday night's season opener at the Charleston Battery.

With the exception of nationally broadcast games, all LouCity matches will be seen across the local Fox affiliate WDRB and its sister stations, WBKI/The CW and MyTV 58. Fans can also stream games live an on demand via WDRB+, the network's free app available on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

All LouCity games can be heard on ESPN Louisville's AM 680 and FM 105.7, via ESPNLouisville.com and through the ESPN Louisville app. Additionally, the Soccer City radio show returns to the airwaves weekly from 6-7 p.m. Thursdays talking all things pro soccer in Louisville.

The USL Championship has so far assigned LouCity one nationally broadcast game: a July 4 night away matchup with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on CBS Sports Network. The league will also continue stream games on either ESPN+ or CBS Sports' Golazo Network, which can be viewed for free through the Paramount+ app.

Below, see current broadcast assignments. Fans can bookmark LouCity.com/schedule for the latest listings.

2025 Louisville City FC Broadcast Schedule

(Home games listed in bold with all times Eastern)

March 8: LouCity at Charleston Battery (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

March 15: LouCity at Birmingham Legion FC (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

March 22: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC (4 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

March 29: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC (4 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

April 5: LouCity at Sacramento Republic FC (10 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

April 19: LouCity at Tampa Bay Rowdies (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

April 26: LouCity vs. Richmond Kickers (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

May 1: LouCity vs. Lexington SC (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

May 10: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

May 17: LouCity at Hartford Athletic (7 p.m.m WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

May 24: LouCity at Monterey Bay FC (10 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

May 31: LouCity at Loudoun United FC (6 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

June 7: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

June 11: LouCity vs. Rhode Island FC (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

June 14: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

June 20: LouCity at North Carolina FC (7:30 p.m., WDRB, Golazo Network)

June 25: LouCity at Loudoun United (6 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

June 28: LouCity vs. North Carolina FC (8 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

July 4: LouCity at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (9 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

July 19: LouCity vs. FC Tulsa (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

July 26: LouCity at Lexington SC (7 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

August 2: LouCity vs. North Carolina FC (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

August 9: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery (8 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

August 16: LouCity at Miami FC (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

August 23: LouCity vs. New Mexico United (8 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

August 30: LouCity at Indy Eleven (7 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

September 6: LouCity at Rhode Island FC (4 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

September 13: LouCity at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (7 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

September 20: LouCity vs. Las Vegas Lights (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

September 27: LouCity at Detroit City FC (7 p.m., WBKI/The CW, ESPN+)

October 4: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven (7:30 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

October 11: LouCity vs. Miami FC (7:30 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

October 18: LouCity at Orange County SC (10 p.m., WBKI/The CW, Golazo Network)

October 25: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic (7:30 p.m., MyTV 58, ESPN+)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.