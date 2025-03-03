Oakland Roots SC Announces the Signing of Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga
March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces the addition of 23-year-old Ugandan International Bobosi Byaruhanga. Byaruhanga most recently played in MLS Next Pro with Austin FC II where he helped the team to the 2023 Championship.
"Bobosi is a young player we are very excited to bring in to help solidify our midfield," said Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "To have the international experience and multiple league championships under his belt at such a young age has set him an incredible foundation into becoming a key player in our squad this season."
Byaruhanga has previously played in the Ugandan top division and won the 2022 Championship with Vipers SC. He has also featured on multiple occasions for the Ugandan National Team.
