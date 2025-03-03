MBFC Signs Goalkeeper Dallas Odle

March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed goalkeeper Dallas Odle to a one-year contract ahead of the 2025 season, the club's fourth campaign.

Odle, 23, joins Monterey Bay FC after spending the 2024 season with Major League Soccer (MLS) development side New York Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro. He made his debut for Red Bulls II on March 29, starting in a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati 2. Prior to his stint in the Big Apple, Odle spent two seasons with fellow USL Championship side FC Tulsa from 2022-2023. His debut with FC Tulsa came on October 15, 2022, where he tallied six saves against Memphis 901 FC.

The Scottsdale, Arizona goalkeeper developed through the academies of two other MLS clubs, beginning with Real Salt Lake in 2015. After two years within the Utah side's youth system, Odle moved to Cupertino, California, where he joined the San Jose Earthquakes Academy. In his time with both academies, Odle competed at multiple levels through to U19. Before his stint in Tulsa, Odle moved to Spain to play for CD Almuñécar City in the Divisiones Regionales de Fútbol. In 14 appearances, he recorded seven clean sheets and posted an 8-4-2 record.

"I am super excited to be back in California with Monterey Bay FC and this great group of guys," said Odle. "I'm ready to give 110% to this team, organization and all of its passionate fans to attain our shared goal of making the playoffs and winning the championship."

NAME: Dallas Odle

POSITION: Goalkeeper

AGE: 23

HEIGHT: 6'0

DATE OF BIRTH: August 5, 2001

HOMETOWN: Scottsdale, Arizona

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: New York Red Bulls II

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Dallas Odle to a one-year contract on March 3, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of March 3 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Nico Campuzano, Samuel Gomez, Dallas Odle

Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Miles Lyons, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Luke Ivanovic, Adam Larsson, Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul, Anton Søjberg

