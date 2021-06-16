Turn Center to Partner with the Amarillo Sod Poodles to Provide Sensory Kits at Home Games at Hodgetown

June 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Turn Center has partnered with the Amarillo Sod Poodles this season to provide sensory kits at all home games beginning Saturday, June 19, 2021.

"Sporting events are such a great way for families to enjoy time together but often are full of unexpected sensory stimulation that makes it difficult for many children to pay attention and enjoy the game," said Kelisha Murray, OTR, MOT, Director of Occupational Therapy, Turn Center. "These kits have items that are intended to help a child modulate his or her sensory needs in a very sensory enriched environment like the baseball field. By providing these kits it is our hope that more children will get to experience the fun at a Sod Poodle game."

The kits include sunglasses, noise-cancelling earphones, several fidget toys, a set of communication cards to help a child express their needs, and also a paper wristband and pen to write down seat numbers and guardian contact information in case of accidental separation. Kits may be checked out at the Hodgetown Fan Center during any home game this season beginning June 19th. A laminated inventory card is also included so that the contents may be easily gathered and returned to the fan center at the end of the game.

"Families and kids represent the heartbeat of this community and our organization," said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. "We could not happier than to be able to work in conjunction with a fantastic partner like Turn Center to make Sod Poodles games more accessible and enjoyable for our youngest yet biggest fans!"

Turn Center staff members will be on site on June 19th to kick off this partnership and celebrate their Launch-A-Ball night benefitting Kids Inclusion Adaptive Sports.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.