Hooks Outdone by Jung, Frisco
June 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Top Texas Rangers prospect Josh Jung stole the show Wednesday to help dispatch the Hooks, 8-4, at the hands of the Frisco RoughRiders at Whataburger Field.
Jung went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in just his second Double-A contest. The San Antonio product launched the three-run homer in the ninth inning to break the game open.
The Hooks, playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, plated a pair in the first, including a Pedro León RBI single against Hans Crouse.
Jordan Procyshen gave the Riders a 3-2 lead in the fourth with a solo blast off J.P. France. But León answered in the bottom of the frame with a two-run shot of his own that scraped the top of the left field fence and went over.
Doesn't matter how it got there, Pedro León has his 6th home run of the seasonâ¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/y86CKUJUwa
- Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) June 17, 2021
Frisco started the fifth with runners on second and third as Brandon Lawson replaced France. He allowed just one runner to score and prevented any further damage.
The game remained tied at four until the eighth when Tommy DeJuneas (L, 1-1) surrendered a go-ahead single to Jax Biggers and later the Jung blast.
Both teams face off for a straight doubleheader Thursday beginning at 4:05 p.m. Head on out for Dog Day, Thirsty Thursday and Itchy Burts Night at the ballpark.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from June 16, 2021
- Josh Jung's Huge Night Propels Frisco to Win over Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
- Hooks Outdone by Jung, Frisco - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Missions Winning Streak Ends at Five Games - San Antonio Missions
- Drillers to Host Cardinals June 22-27 - Tulsa Drillers
- Turn Center to Partner with the Amarillo Sod Poodles to Provide Sensory Kits at Home Games at Hodgetown - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Naturals Open San Antonio Series with Loss - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Tulsa Drops Series Opener in Arkansas - Tulsa Drillers
- Suwinski Homers Again, Missions Defeat the Naturals 5-3 - San Antonio Missions
- Travs Take First Walk-Off Win of 2021 - Arkansas Travelers
- Wind Surge Win Third in a Row - Wichita Wind Surge
- Go Ya One Better ... Amarillo Wins, 6-4 - Midland RockHounds
- Slamarillo, Again: Garret's Second Career Grand Slam Gives Amarillo 6-4 Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.