Hooks Outdone by Jung, Frisco

June 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Top Texas Rangers prospect Josh Jung stole the show Wednesday to help dispatch the Hooks, 8-4, at the hands of the Frisco RoughRiders at Whataburger Field.

Jung went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in just his second Double-A contest. The San Antonio product launched the three-run homer in the ninth inning to break the game open.

The Hooks, playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, plated a pair in the first, including a Pedro León RBI single against Hans Crouse.

Jordan Procyshen gave the Riders a 3-2 lead in the fourth with a solo blast off J.P. France. But León answered in the bottom of the frame with a two-run shot of his own that scraped the top of the left field fence and went over.

Doesn't matter how it got there, Pedro León has his 6th home run of the seasonâ¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/y86CKUJUwa

- Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) June 17, 2021

Frisco started the fifth with runners on second and third as Brandon Lawson replaced France. He allowed just one runner to score and prevented any further damage.

The game remained tied at four until the eighth when Tommy DeJuneas (L, 1-1) surrendered a go-ahead single to Jax Biggers and later the Jung blast.

Both teams face off for a straight doubleheader Thursday beginning at 4:05 p.m. Head on out for Dog Day, Thirsty Thursday and Itchy Burts Night at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.