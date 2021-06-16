Drillers to Host Cardinals June 22-27

The Tulsa Drillers will host the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) for the first time this season at ONEOK Field in a six-game series that will run from June 22-27. The series will begin a period of 12 straight home games for the Drillers.

A number of great promotions are lined up for the series with the Cardinals, topped Mickey Mantle Ring Night on Saturday, June 26 when the first 2,000 fans with a paid admission receive rings that commemorate The Mick's place on Major League Baseball's All-Century Team.

Other highlights will include $2 Tuesday on June 22, Paws and $3 White Claws on June 23, Clayton Kershaw Bobbleheads on June 24, Friday Night Fireworks on June 25 and a Santa Hornsby Mini Bobblehead giveaway on June 27.

A complete list and description of promotions are below.

The series will mark the first meeting of 2021 between the Drillers and Cardinals, and it is one of only three series this season between the North Division rivals.

The Drillers are 9-9 at ONEOK Field this year with 12 of the 18 games taking place against Wichita.

The series with the Redbirds will begin a busy stretch of home games for the Drillers. Following the Springfield series and a day off, Tulsa will host Arkansas for six more games in a set that will run from June 29 through July 4.

Individual tickets for the upcoming games as well as all games for the rest of the season are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 22-27 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, June 2 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

The homestand begins with a great night of discounts with a $2 Tuesday courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. Fans can purchase tickets for the T-Mobile Lawn for only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for just $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for adults ages 21 and over for just $2 per serving from 6-8 PM on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, June 23 First Pitch at 7:05 PM /Gates Open at 6:00 PM

PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

Wednesday games give you the perfect opportunity to provide your dog with a fun night at the ballpark thanks to our Paws and $3 White Claws Night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game where they can enjoy the action from the T-Mobile Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter with their owners through either the First Base or Oil Derrick Entrances.

In addition, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

Thursday, June 24 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

CLAYTON KERSHAW BOBBLEHEADS

We have the perfect keepsake to mark future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw's memorable rehab appearance at ONEOK Field in 2019! This bobblehead will look great on anyone's shelf and is sure to be one of our most popular giveaways ever. The first 1,000 fans with a paid admission that enter through either the First Base, Oil Derrick or Osage/Greenwood Gates will receive the Kershaw bobblehead with the lefthander in full delivery with the gold, Drillers Championship logo on the front of his jersey. This great giveaway is courtesy of the Muscogee Nation Health System, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It will also be a Thirsty Thursday with Bud and Bud Light on sale in the left and right field concourses for just $2 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for only $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

Friday, June 25 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Celebrate the end of the work week by coming to the ballpark to enjoy our Friday Night Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Muscogee Nation, FOX23 and K95.5. In addition, the Drillers will wear special white, Muscogee Nation jerseys that will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting a Muscogee Nation charity.

FORMER TULSA OILER DAVE PAVLESIC

Former Tulsa Oilers player Dave Pavlesic has written a book about his career in baseball titled "I Was Born to Play Baseball." Pavlesic enjoyed a long professional career, including five years in Tulsa with the Oilers from 1964-1968, and his book details his experiences and memories. Fans will have the chance to visit with Dave and purchase signed copies of the book during the games on both Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, June 26 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY MICKEY MANTLE ALL-CENTURY TEAM RINGS

It's our annual tribute to one of Oklahoma's favorite sons and one of baseball's greatest players of all time, Mickey Mantle. The first 2,000 fans with a paid admission to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mickey Mantle's place on baseball's All-Century Team.

In addition, Mickey's sons, David and Danny Mantle, will be in attendance to visit with fans.

Mickey Mantle Night and Rings are courtesy of Central Bank of Oklahoma, NewsChannel 8 and AM 1430 The Buzz.

RED FOR DISTILLERY POST-GAME PARTY

The fun does not stop with the end of the game as we will host a Red Fork Distillery Post-Game Party at the Busch Scoreboard Bar. The band Jump Suit Love will be performing, and 20-ounce domestic draft beers and hard cherry limeades will both be on sale for just $5 each.

Sunday, June 27 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 12:00 PM

FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY CHRISTMAS IN JUNE / SANTA HORNSBY ORNAMENTS / KIDS EAT FREE / RUN THE BASES

We conclude the homestand with another great day for young fans courtesy of the Green Country Chevy Dealers, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5. We get things started with the first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, to enter through the First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances receiving a Hornsby Santa Mini Bobblehead! Santa Claus will be on hand to visit with young fans and to help us celebrate being halfway to Christmas.

Also, all kids ages 14 and under will receive a Kids Eat Free coupon when they enter the ballpark. The coupon will be redeemable for a free hot dog, a Hiland milk, a cup of fruit and an ice cream treat. If that is not enough, after the game, all kids can run the bases courtesy of PSO.

