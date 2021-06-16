Josh Jung's Huge Night Propels Frisco to Win over Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Rangers top prospect Josh Jung had a monster night in a Frisco RoughRiders 8-4 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday from Whataburger Field.

Jung went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and a career-best four RBIs for Frisco (22-15).

Corpus Christi (17-20) struck first in the bottom of the first inning with a sacrifice fly from Jake Adams and an RBI fielder's choice hit into by Pedro Leon to make it 2-0 Hooks.

The Riders then hit back to tie the game in the third when Jung ripped an RBI single to right and Steele Walker knotted the game up at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly.

Frisco jumped out in front in the fourth when Jordan Procyshen hammered a solo homer to put the Riders up 3-2, but a two-run blast from Corpus Christi's Pedro Leon in bottom of the fourth inning vaulted the Hooks back on top 4-3.

In the fifth, Walker tied the score again with an RBI single and Jax Biggers put Frisco out in front for good in the eighth with an RBI single of his own.

Jung's three-run clout came in the top of the ninth inning to make it 8-4.

Stephen Villines (3-1) took the win for Frisco with 2.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen, including five strikeouts, while Cole Uvila recorded his sixth save with two perfect frames.

Tommy DeJuneas (1-1) was handed the loss for Corpus Christi, allowing four runs over his two innings of work.

The RoughRiders continue their series with the Hooks on Thursday, June 17th with a doubleheader. The first game will be at 4:05 p.m. and the second will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length.

Frisco will send RHP Yerry Rodriguez (0-1, 2.76) to the mound against RHP Joe Record (0-0, 5.32) in game one while game two will feature RHP Noah Bremer (1-1, 7.88) for Frisco against LHP Jonathan Bermudez (2-2, 3.81).

For tickets and more information on the Frisco RoughRiders, head to RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

