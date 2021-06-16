Naturals Open San Antonio Series with Loss

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals were only able to scratch across three runs on four hits Tuesday night, opening their series on the road with the San Antonio Missions with a 5-3 loss.

For the Double-A best 15th game in a row, the Naturals left the yard with a home run, as MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 14 Royals' prospect) hit his 11th of the season in the fourth inning, a solo shot with one out that ended up being the final Northwest Arkansas run of the night. It ties him with Nick Pratto (MLB Pipeline's No. 9 Royals' prospect), not only for the Double-A Central lead in home runs, but for the most across all of Double-A as well.

All four of the Naturals' hits were for extra bases, the first time that has happened this season. Pratto and Dennicher Carrasco, hitting on either side of Melendez, each doubled, as did Brhet Bewley in the third.

Alec Marsh (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) only lasted 1.1 innings as the starting pitcher, striking out the side in the first but exiting after allowing a run in the second. Robert Garcia got the final out of the second inning, but did not return after a 1 hour, 10 minute delay.

Jon Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) pitched out of the bullpen for the first time this season, taking his first loss of the season while throwing five innings of four-run relief, allowing eight hits while striking out four.

Collin Snider threw a scoreless eighth, but the Naturals went quietly in the ninth, falling two games under .500 for the first time this season, 16-18 (.471), they sit 4.0 games out of first place, tied for third in the Double-A Central North.

Northwest Arkansas will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday night in San Antonio at 7:05 p.m. with left-hander Drew Parrish making his second start of the season for the Naturals.

