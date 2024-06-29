Tulsa Defeated by Green Bay

June 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, dropped to 5-9 on the campaign after a 54-20 loss to the Blizzard.

The Blizzard stormed out to a massive lead early in the game making it 23-0 on back-to-back 2-yard rushing scores by EJ Burgess, along with a safety from their defense and a 2-yard score by Jalyn Cagle to end the first quarter scoring.

The second quarter, Tulsa would finally find points via a 37-yard catch and run by *D'Marcus Adams* for a touchdown with 14:30 to go in the half, helping make it 23-7 Green Bay. The Blizzard responded with a 6-yard rushing touchdown by QB, Max Meylor to push the game to 30-7. With 2:42 to go in the second frame, Tulsa's *Alexis Rosario* managed to find the endzone with a 9-yard catch to close the game to 30-14. Burgess would add another score at the end of the half to send the teams to the locker room with a score of 37-14 Green Bay.

Tulsa was shut out 6-0 in the third quarter before finding Adams again for his second touchdown on a 2-yard flick pass across the goal line to make the game's score 43-20 with 10:12 to go in regulation. The Blizzard would add 11 points to end the game with a score of 54-20 in favor of Green Bay.

*Andre Sale* broke the 50-mark for passing touchdowns as an Oilers' QB. Rosario reached 19 receiving touchdowns, now the most by an individual in one season in Tulsa history.

Tulsa will stay home to face the Quad City Steamwheelers on Saturday, July 13 at 7:05 p.m. CT at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa Oilers Football Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the front office at 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about Tulsa Indoor Football.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.