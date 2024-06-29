Preview: Strike Force At Wranglers

June 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Strike Force face off against the Northern Arizona Wrangles on the road on Saturday in a game that has major playoff implications for both teams.

The Strike Force (8-5) currently sit in the fourth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference by virtue of their conference record. The Wranglers (8-4) sit in the third spot, up on San Diego by half a game. Saturday's result will bring the playoff picture a little more into focus.

THE GAME AND HOW TO WATCH

Game/Location: Saturday 6:05 PM / Findley Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ

THE PAST

San Diego took down Northern Arizona 54-45 at home this season on May 5. The victory marked the Strike Force's only win against the Wranglers since 2022. They are 1-4 against Northern Arizona in that span.

THE OPPONENT

The Wranglers come into the matchup in a playoff spot. The reason is their high powered offense. Northern Arizona has the third-highest scoring offense in the league (50.3 PPG) and it has a lot to do with their quarterback.

QB Joshua Jones is second in the league in yards per-game (182.3 YPG) and third in the league in passing touchdowns (45).

STORYLINES

Battle of the QBs

Nate Davis and Joshua Jones are neck and neck on the stat sheet in many categories. A big category Jones has the edge in is interceptions.

The San Diego floor general has thrown 14 on the year which is the most in the league by a wide margin. His Northern Arizona counterpart has thrown only 4 on the year. Can Davis limit the turnovers and can the best defense in the league maybe force Jones into some? Extra positions could be king in a game between two high powered offenses.

The Strike Force have been creating positive special teams plays and limiting negative ones in recent weeks. Can the unit continue the same trend and maybe steal a couple points or win the field position battle?

Those questions and more will be answered on Saturday night in Prescott Valley.

