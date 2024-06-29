Playoff Push Continues in Northern Arizona
June 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Diego Strike Force News Release
The Strike Force face off against the Northern Arizona Wrangles on the road on Saturday in a game that has major playoff implications for both teams.
The Strike Force (8-5) currently sit in the fourth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference by virtue of their conference record. The Wranglers (8-4) sit in the third spot, up on San Diego by half a game. Saturday's result will bring the playoff picture a little more into focus.
THE GAME AND HOW TO WATCH
Watch the action live on the IFL YouTube channel
Game/Location: Saturday 6:05 PM / Findley Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ
THE PAST
San Diego took down Northern Arizona 54-45 at home this season on May 5. The victory marked the Strike Force's only win against the Wranglers since 2022. They are 1-4 against Northern Arizona in that span.
THE OPPONENT
The Wranglers come into the matchup in a playoff spot. The reason is their high powered offense. Northern Arizona has the third-highest scoring offense in the league (50.3 PPG) and it has a lot to do with their quarterback.
QB Joshua Jones is second in the league in yards per-game (182.3 YPG) and third in the league in passing touchdowns (45).
STORYLINES
Battle of the QBs
Nate Davis and Joshua Jones are neck and neck on the stat sheet in many categories. A big category Jones has the edge in is interceptions.
The San Diego floor general has thrown 14 on the year which is the most in the league by a wide margin. His Northern Arizona counterpart has thrown only 4 on the year. Can Davis limit the turnovers and can the best defense in the league maybe force Jones into some? Extra positions could be king in a game between two high powered offenses.
The Strike Force have been creating positive special teams plays and limiting negative ones in recent weeks. Can the unit continue the same trend and maybe steal a couple points or win the field position battle?
Those questions and more will be answered on Saturday night in Prescott Valley.
We have FIVE Watch Party opportunities for you in the greater San Diego area so you can watch Saturday's game (6 PM) with Strike Force fans!
3N1 Sports Bar and Grill
2330 Proctor Valley Rd in Chula Vista Chula Vista
Hacienda Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
700 North Johnson Ave in El Cajon
Steele 94 Restaurant Bar
12891 Campo Rd in Spring Valley
The Local Pacific Beach
809 Thomas Ave
Dos Desperados Brewery
1241 Linda Vista Drive in San Marcos
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from June 29, 2024
- Playoff Push Continues in Northern Arizona - San Diego Strike Force
- Preview: Fighters vs. Gunslingers - Frisco Fighters
- Preview: Strike Force At Wranglers - San Diego Strike Force
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Strike Force Stories
- Playoff Push Continues in Northern Arizona
- Preview: Strike Force At Wranglers
- Strike Force Survives in Tucson
- Preview: Strike Force Travel to Tucson
- Strike Force Tame Panthers for Big Road Win