Preview: Fighters vs. Gunslingers

June 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







Frisco, TX - The Fighters face off in Week 16 against the San Antonio Gunslingers in a out of conference match up on the road.

The Fighters are led by head coach Andre Coles who looks to make a championship run in his first season as a head coach.

HOW TO WATCH

Youtube & Caffeine Tv

Time/Location: 6:05 p.m. CT/Freeman Coliseum

PAST MEETUPS - FIGHTERS V GUNSLINGERS

This will be the third time the Fighters and Gunslingers face off with the last outing ending in a Fighters win [62-57].

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Keep your eyes on quarterback TJ Edwards this week-and most weeks. Edwards is set for a revenge game against San Antonio after suffering an injury in their last encounter. This season, he has been a pivotal player, leading the league in scoring and dominating the IFL with his ground game. Watch for him to exploit the Gunslingers' defense, which is currently the weakest in the league.

Another player to keep an eye on is wide receiver Cole Blackman, who has been a standout performer for the team this season. Blackman has recorded 38 receptions for 478 yards and 13 touchdowns, making him a key target in the offense. Last week, he had an impressive game with four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Expect him to continue his strong production this week against a struggling pass defense.

Lastly, keep an eye on defensive back Eugene Ford. Recently signed, Ford played in last year's IFL championship with Sioux Falls and was a crucial part of their defense. His standout performance earned him the runner-up spot for IFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.