Barnstormers Fall to Rattlers

DES MOINES, IA - In a game full of deep passes downfield and short, gritty runs, the Iowa Barnstormers fell to the high-powered Arizona Rattlers in their trip to the Grand Canyon state.

The Barnstormers (4-9) visited Desert Diamond Arena to take on the Rattlers (9-5) in a game with crucial playoff implications.

In his first Indoor Football League start, quarterback Brandon Alt had immediate chemistry with Iowa's leading wide receiver Quian Williams. Williams, who has had five games with over 50 receiving yards this season, broke free for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Barnstormers on the board first.

A pass interference call on Arizona's first possession put its offense in the red zone within two plays. With Iowa's defense in a precarious position, running back Shannon Brooks took advantage of the short field and muscled his way through for the game-tying score.

Kicker Gabriel Rui added a field goal and a rare one-point rouge. However, Rattlers quarterback Dalton Sneed kept a long drive alive and capped it off with a rushing score to give his team its first lead of the game.

Down 14-11, the Barnstormers were unable to get a first down as the Rattlers put pressure on Alt. Sneed, back with the ball in his hands, then threw between three defenders to find wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson in the end zone for a touchdown.

Alt continued to stack up short completions, silencing the rowdy Arizona crowd, but defensive back Jarmaine Doubs crashed Iowa's party with an interception. The Barnstormers defense tightened up after the turnover until Brooks found a hole and scored from two yards out to extend the Rattlers' lead.

Needing a score backed near its own goal line, Alt connected with wide receiver Keshaun Taylor on a deep 46-yard shot to bring Iowa within single digits at 27-18, but Iowa's lead didn't last long. Sneed led the offense to the red zone in a matter of seconds and Brooks ran in for his third touchdown of the game, giving Arizona a 34-18 halftime lead.

The Barnstormers defense took a page out of the Rattlers book and put the pressure on with Krystapher Oakley sacking Sneed. On Iowa's first offensive possession of the second half, however, Alt threw an interception to 2021 IFL Defensive Player of the Year Dillon Winfrey giving Arizona the football right back.

The Rattlers continued to push their top-five IFL rushing offense in the second half as Sneed scrambled into the end zone on two consecutive drives to extend the lead 48-18. Both he and Brooks combined for 86 yards and six touchdowns through three quarters.

Alt began to find his rhythm on his first touch of the football in the fourth quarter and connected with Williams on a tight throw to the back of the end zone. The Barnstormers then got on top of their first onside kick of the season but with another chance to score and get back into the game, Alt threw a crushing interception.

Returned to the Iowa five yard line, Brooks carried Arizona on his back with three straight runs to slip into the end zone to mark his second straight game with four rushing touchdowns.

Neither team scored for the rest of the game as the Rattlers won 55-26.

Alt completed 10 passes for 184 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Williams led the receiving corps with 75 yards, his second-highest total of the season, while also catching two touchdowns.

The Barnstormers will return home to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday July 6 to battle the Jacksonville Sharks at 7:05 pm. This game will be the team's annual 90's Night featuring throwback music, trivia, and more from the decade that started it all.

Tickets for this game are available for as low as $18. Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com for more information.

