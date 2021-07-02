'Tugas Pitching Makes History in Thrilling Comeback Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite an hour and eight-minute delay at the onset due to a power outage, the Tortugas brought the spark on the mound and at the plate on Thursday. CF Gus Steiger helped Daytona snatch the lead in the eighth, as the pitching staff set a Low-A Southeast and Florida State League record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game with 21 in a 5-4 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in front of 1,268 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The 21 strikeouts recorded by Daytona (23-28) pitching are also tied for the most in a nine-inning game in Minor League Baseball this season and tied for the second-most in a nine-inning game since the organization's stat portal began prior to the 2005 season. Only the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders struck out more (22) back on August 28, 2016, at Rochester.

Trailing 4-3 headed to the bottom of the eighth, 3B Debby Santana (1-3, R, 2 SO) ignited a rally with a single through the hole between first and second. On a 0-1 pitch, Steiger (2-3, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, BB) stroked a ground ball over the third-base bag and toward the Tortugas' bullpen. Santana never broke stride and scored from first to it at four, as Steiger swiped third on the throw to the plate.

With the go-ahead run now 90 feet from scoring, 2B Brandon Leyton (1-5, R, RBI) stung a ground ball to short with the infield in. The throw home was accurate and in time, but Steiger slid in feet first ahead of the tag to give the Tortugas the lead, 5-4.

A leadoff walk and wild pitch enabled Lakeland (16-33) to put the tying run in scoring position with nobody out in the top of the ninth. RHP Vin Timpanelli (1.0 IP, 3 SO) entered and halted the rally, striking out the side to seal the win and his league-leading sixth save.

The Tortugas initially held a 1-0 lead, as Steiger doubled and scored on a looping single from DH Garrett Wolforth (1-3, R, RBI, BB) in the third.

Lakeland responded quickly in the top of the fourth. Trailing a throwing error, 1B Jake Holton (2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 SO) cranked a two-run home run to left-center - his second of the year - to put the Flying Tigers in front, 2-1. C Chris Proctor (0-2, R, 2 BB, SO) subsequently walked, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on a wild pitch to stretch the advantage to two, 3-1.

DH Jimmy Kerr (1-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO) clobbered a 416-foot shot to deep right-center in the top of the fifth - his team-leading fifth of the campaign - to put Lakeland ahead by a field goal, 4-1.

Daytona captured a run in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out RBI double by C Daniel Vellojín (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) and another in the seventh on a wild pitch that chased Leyton home from third.

RHP Manuel Cachutt (2.0 IP, BB, 4 SO) was untouchable out of the bullpen for the Tortugas, earning his first victory of the season. Flying Tigers LHP Gabe Sequeira (1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO) suffered his second defeat of the year.

Even with a no-decision, it was a banner performance for Daytona's starter RHP Jason Parker (4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, 2 BB, 10 SO) whiffed a career-high 10 batters to set the stage for tonight's historic performance. RHP Ted Stuka (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO) posted a season-high-tying five innings of work for Lakeland, taking a no-decision, as well.

The Tortugas' Independence Day Homestand extravaganza continues on Friday evening. During the game, fans will be able to bid in a silent auction set up on the concourse behind home plate with the proceeds going to support the family of wounded Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor. Additionally, following the final out, fans are encouraged to stick around for another fabulous Firework Friday showcase.

RHP James Marinan (0-1, 9.00) expects to make his second start of the season for the 'Tugas on Friday. The Flying Tigers are anticipated to counter with RHP Carlos Guzmán (2-3, 4.95). Gates open at 6 p.m., while coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytonatortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

