Anthony Volpe Named Southeast League Player of the Month

July 2, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







Tampa, Fla. - The Southeast League announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month for the month of June, selecting Tarpons Infielder, Anthony Volpe.

Volpe led the league with a .392 AVG, 31 H, seven (7) HR, nine (9) doubles, three (3) triples, 67 TB, a .848 SLG and a 1.363 OPS. He was second with 22 runs and third with 22 RBI and a .515 OBP. He recorded nine multi-hit games and had a 15-game hitting streak from June 2-19.

The 20-year-old was selected by the New York Yankees in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Delbarton High School in Morristown, New Jersey.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.