Marauders Drop Doubleheader in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Marauders fell behind early in the first game and had a late comeback fall short in the second game of Friday's doubleheader at Hammond Stadium, losing by scores of 7-4 and 5-4 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

The losses ended a five-game winning streak for the Marauders (34-18), who lost back-to-back games for the first time since June 13 and 15.

The first game saw the Mighty Mussels (30-22) jump out to a 6-0 lead after two innings as Marauders starter Nick Garcia (3-2) labored on the mound. The right-hander allowed a leadoff double and walk to open the bottom of the first and saw runs score that inning on a wild pitch and a Misael Urbina RBI-single. In the second, he surrendered an RBI-single to Ruben Santana and a three-run homer by Yunior Severino. Garcia was pulled after just two innings, throwing 52 pitches and allowing a career-high six runs (two earned).

The Marauders scored one run in both the third and fourth innings on an error and a Jase Bowen RBI-single, respectively, but Fort Myers re-extended its lead to five runs, 7-2, in the bottom of the fourth by bringing home a run from third on a double-play grounder.

Piggyback starter Eddy Yean kept the game within reach for the Marauders, limiting Fort Myers to one run over four innings behind Garcia, and in the seventh, the Marauders began storming back. Dariel Lopez forced home a run with a bases-loaded walk and Eli Wilson delivered a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 7-4. But Sammy Siani, representing the tying run, struck out looking to end the first game.

In the second game, the Marauders started off strong, as Hudson Head led off by reaching first base on a dropped third strike and Endy Rodriguez followed with a two-run homer-his seventh of the season-to right field for a 2-0 lead.

But in the bottom of the first, Jeferson Morales led off with a double and scored two batters later on a Severino sacrifice fly. Logan Hofmann then walked Urbina, and Will Holland followed with a two-run homer, giving the Mussels a 3-2 lead.

Mussels starter Sawyer Gipson-Long, meanwhile, dominated through six innings, striking out nine while walking none.

Fort Myers added a run on a Nick Anderson RBI-triple in the fourth off reliever Sergio Umana (0-2), and entered the seventh inning with a 4-2 lead. Right-hander Bradley Hanner (1-1) took over in relief for the Mussels, and the Marauders loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Hanner walked Head to force home a run, and Rodriguez grounded into a double play that scored Yoyner Fajardo for the tying run. But with Jase Bowen representing the go-ahead run on third base, Maikol Escotto grounded out to shortstop, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Wille Joe Garry Jr., who had entered the game as a defensive replacement, led off with a single to center field. He stole second, took third on a Ruben Santana groundout, and scored on a two-out single up the middle by Morales.

Escotto collected a hit in both games to extend his on-base streak to 13 games for the Marauders, the team's longest active streak. Head went 0-for-6 between the two games but was hit by a pitch in the first game and walked in the nightcap, extending his on-base streak to 10 games.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. RHP Adrian Florencio will start for the Marauders against RHP Louie Varland for Fort Myers.

